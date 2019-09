Next month, Tarte will release a brand-new eyeshadow palette called Maneater — as in, the Nelly Furtado song you jammed to in 2006. To add to its ferocious appeal, it's housed in the cutest cheetah-print packaging. And while the palette is more understated than the brand's last caboodle — which featured just about everything a makeup maven needs in one place — it's more than a mere throwback. It's actually extremely wearable.Just like Furtado's aesthetic back in the day, the included eight shades are natural-looking and pretty — with every neutral hue you'd need for an everyday look, from creamy beige to chocolate brown. As Allure pointed out, Foxy, the shimmery champagne color included, can even serve as a highlighter.This isn't the first product of its kind from Tarte, either. In August, it debuted a mascara with the same branding — cheetah-print casing and all. Come December, we'll have the man-eating shadows to match the mascara.Makeup fans on Twitter are already pumped about the palette. It seems Tarte has found the combination of colors that shadow addicts use the most.