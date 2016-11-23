Next month, Tarte will release a brand-new eyeshadow palette called Maneater — as in, the Nelly Furtado song you jammed to in 2006. To add to its ferocious appeal, it's housed in the cutest cheetah-print packaging. And while the palette is more understated than the brand's last caboodle — which featured just about everything a makeup maven needs in one place — it's more than a mere throwback. It's actually extremely wearable.
Just like Furtado's aesthetic back in the day, the included eight shades are natural-looking and pretty — with every neutral hue you'd need for an everyday look, from creamy beige to chocolate brown. As Allure pointed out, Foxy, the shimmery champagne color included, can even serve as a highlighter.
This isn't the first product of its kind from Tarte, either. In August, it debuted a mascara with the same branding — cheetah-print casing and all. Come December, we'll have the man-eating shadows to match the mascara.
Makeup fans on Twitter are already pumped about the palette. It seems Tarte has found the combination of colors that shadow addicts use the most.
The Tarte Maneater Eyeshadow Palette Will Be Your New Everyday Palette #makeup— Makeup Trends (@MakeupTrends24) November 22, 2016
I NEED @tartecosmetics NEW "MANEATER" PALETTE I DONT WANT TO WAIT TILL DECEMBER pic.twitter.com/iMkVPVVJT3— alexandra. (@_yagirlAl) November 22, 2016
The maneater palette has my fave colors ever brb gonna go broke purchasing more make up ☹️— kal (@xkkhuu) November 22, 2016
Here's hoping the brand has shades called I'm Like a Bird and Promiscuous Girl in store for the future.
