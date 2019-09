Victoria Beckham's Cheeky T-Shirt Is Just Too Good

"Fashion Stole My Smile" reads the tee that Beckham wore as she strutted through a sea of photographers en route to her next engagement (or, if we had our way, to film another 73 Questions ). One could say the designer is peaking right now, thanks to her successful fashion label, her OBE , and a massive, size-inclusive collaboration with Target that hits stores next month. In addition to being cute as hell, Beckham's graphic tee is pretty affordable considering the price range of her eponymous label. The Victoria Victoria Beckham top comes in black and white , and is around $150. Paired with a blazer or a wide-leg set of pleated trousers, we could see ourselves in the look, too. Though, we've been known to crack a smile more often than Beckham, of course.