Alert: The Entire Victoria Beckham For Target Collection Is Now Discounted

If you missed Victoria Beckham's massive collection for Target when it hit stores and the retailer's site last month — or didn't snag quite as many items as you'd been scheming to grab — now's your chance to stock up, at a discount , no less. The entire collection appears to be slashed 30%, with prices now starting as low as $14. While some items are only available for in-store pickup, the vast majority of the collection's swingy dresses, patterned sets, crisp culottes, and more are still in stock. The pieces were already well priced to begin with; with a sizable discount factored in, now's your chance to fetch that piece you were on the fence about or couldn't nab in time on launch day. Click through to shop all of the marked-down Beckham-designed threads, ahead.