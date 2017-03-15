We're not going to lie: The extended wait between the announcement that Victoria Beckham would be Target's next designer collaborator and the first actual glimpse at the collection has been pretty exasperating. But it has also made us cling desperately to any little snippet from the line that we can get. And Beckham has certainly kept us on our toes — teasing the childrenswear section first, for one, and seemingly holding out on any other surprises until its April release date. But our patience is being rewarded now with an incredible surprise from Posh.
Today, Beckham unveiled the commercial for Victoria Beckham for Target on Instagram. It's her first televised ad spot as a designer, she noted — and it's by far the most comprehensive look at the collaboration we've gotten so far. The real treat, though, isn't the colorblocked midi skirt we'll definitely be gunning for at our local Target, or even the cameos from some of our favorite models (Candice Huffine! Sasha Pivovarova! Lineisy Montero!). It's the soundtrack, which, as Beckham suggested, we made sure to "TURN IT UP."
No, your ears aren't deceiving you: That is, indeed, "Spice Up Your Life," the hit song from Beckham's former (but forever iconic) run as a Spice Girl, playing as the models frolic around a sunlit marble room, a garden maze, and a desert. Our Target shopping playlist for the collaboration is now settled.
Beckham described the Target collaboration as her most "honest" collection to date to InStyle — so, maybe the designer wanted to honor all different parts of her life in the hype surrounding it. Or, she realized "Spice Up Your Life" is just a very, very good song that never fails to get us excited. Either way, "chicas to the front": Victoria Beckham for Target is nigh.
