We're not going to lie: The extended wait between the announcement that Victoria Beckham would be Target's next designer collaborator and the first actual glimpse at the collection has been pretty exasperating. But it has also made us cling desperately to any little snippet from the line that we can get. And Beckham has certainly kept us on our toes — teasing the childrenswear section first, for one, and seemingly holding out on any other surprises until its April release date . But our patience is being rewarded now with an incredible surprise from Posh.