Check Out The Entire Victoria Beckham For Target Collection Right Now

Every Target designer collab is an extremely impatiently-awaited drop; it's more of an epic shopping bonanza, really. The big-box retailer's 2017 pair-up is certainly one of its buzziest yet: Behold, Victoria Beckham designs at Target prices. We first learned of the collab in October, and then finally got a first peek of the clothes in the new issue of InStyle last week. Now, we've finally got the full collection to pore over, if not actually buy (just yet).
We chatted with Beckham at a presentation of the line, which channels her Victoria Victoria Beckham diffusion line, over afternoon tea in NYC today. "VVB has always been about celebrating my daughter Harper," Beckham told Refinery29."When I was pregnant with her, that's when the line was born. It's the other side of my wardrobe: It's very girly." As for the clothes themselves, there's a crisp selection of B&W prints; scalloped separates and dresses in saturated, sunny hues; a bit of lace; and very springy gingham and floral dresses. "There are lots of conversational prints, and a really energising palette; colour was very important for the collection," Beckham said..
The collab marks Beckham's first time designing kids' clothing: "It's been a dream of mine to do so for a long time; Harper's been wearing the collection already, and she loves it," Beckham said. (There are also a colouring book, paper doll set, and sticker collection included in the collab, for actual kids as well as young-at-heart adults.) The fact that Beckham is raising four kids came in handy for the design process, apparently: "Not only did Victoria provide a very specific design point of view on the clothing, which we were all expecting," Mark Tritton, Target's EVP and chief merchandising officer, explained. "The hands-on experience she has as a mom to help us understand how high the armpit should hit, or where the seam could go on a kids' item."
It's also Beckham's inaugural plus-size offering, as the collection runs up to size 3X. "I want to design for women no matter their budget, age, or size," Beckham told us. "I want to empower women and girls, and make them feel like the best versions of themselves. The fact that I can offer plus size is really exciting, it's a first for me, and it's something important that I'm proud of."
Earlier today, we got a glimpse at the collab when Beckham posted the commercial to her Instagram account, which starts airing tomorrow. (It's the designer's first-ever TV ad, FYI.) In addition to getting a better idea of the line's look, we scored an always-welcome '90s throwback, too: "Spice Up Your Life" is the spot's soundtrack. "I'm proud of my past, and I'm still very close to the other girls [in the group]; when we started talking about the music, Target said, 'We tend to like '90s pop songs,' and I said, 'Hello! I've got some contacts," Beckham explained. "The Spice Girls were so much about girl power and fun, and there's an energy that the song brings to the ad; you can't help but smile and dance."
The lineup will range from $6 (£4.80) to $70 (£56), with most items priced under $40. Beckham worked on the collection with the Target team in a slew of different cities, including London, New York, Miami, and L.A. (no, there wasn't a design pitstop in Target's Minneapolis HQ, however). Beckham says she was quite entrenched in the design process: "I am a bit of a control freak, and Target was very open to the fact that I wanted to be so involved."
You'll still have to wait a bit to score any Victoria Beckham on the cheap for yourself. (We know, we know, it's been a seriously arduous wait.) But, luckily, you can check out the collection in full, ahead. So, get those shopping lists ready for your early-morning Target pitstop or online shopping spree when the collection drops on April 9th in Target stores and online, with select pieces available on VictoriaBeckham.com.