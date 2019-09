Check Out The Entire Victoria Beckham For Target Collection Right Now

Earlier today, we got a glimpse at the collab when Beckham posted the commercial to her Instagram account, which starts airing tomorrow. (It's the designer's first-ever TV ad, FYI.) In addition to getting a better idea of the line's look, we scored an always-welcome '90s throwback, too: "Spice Up Your Life" is the spot's soundtrack. "I'm proud of my past, and I'm still very close to the other girls [in the group]; when we started talking about the music, Target said, 'We tend to like '90s pop songs,' and I said, 'Hello! I've got some contacts," Beckham explained. "The Spice Girls were so much about girl power and fun, and there's an energy that the song brings to the ad; you can't help but smile and dance."