Your First Offensive Halloween Costume Of 2017 Is Here — & It's Bad

Unfortunately, the costume is one of several offensive holiday looks that have been sold on the site. Last year, 'Tranny Granny' was pulled by the e-tailer, but things like a 'Call Me Caitlyn' sash and ' Sexy Indian Go Go Girl ' costumes continue to be sold. However, this particulat costume isn't exactly aligned with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' views, per his letter to employees about President Trump's immigration ban in January: "We’re a nation of immigrants whose diverse backgrounds, ideas, and points of view have helped us build and invent as a nation for over 240 years. No nation is better at harnessing the energies and talents of immigrants." We've reached out to Amazon Fashion for comment on the costume and will update this story if and when we hear back.