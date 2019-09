Happy National Puppy Day, Here's South Korea's Cutest Dog Tattoo Artist

"I always knew, ever since I started seeing tattoos, that people love to memorialize their pets," famous "cattoo" artist Betty Rose told us in an interview. "I have [pet tattoos] myself, so it was natural to do them...These things happen, they spiral. Once you do something that somebody thinks is great, they get it, and then they tell their friends, and the friend gets it, and another friend gets it...I will forever be grateful for anybody who lets me tattoo their pet on them because I know how much it means."