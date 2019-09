Light-Up Tattoos Are Coming — & We Are Very Afraid

As you can see, this isn't your regular glow-in-the-dark body art. Rather, these electronic tattoos are wired up to a micro-controller that directly links to your phone, where it triggers signals about your movements and displays notifications. While the next-gen invention appears to be in the early stages of development, we still can't wrap our heads around the idea of our having our phones tattooed on our skin. There's just something so terrifying about it. (Not to the level of the British Prime Minister sexually defiling a pig , but you get our point.)