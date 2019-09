Topshop's (First-Ever!) Bridal Collection Is Here — & It's Selling Out Fast

When news broke that Topshop was launching a bridal collection , we appropriately freaked out. And while we expected the collection would be good, according to the first-ever images of the offering, released today, the fast-fashion retailer has (unsurprisingly) exceeded expectations. Available online and in select stores starting Thursday, April 13, the Topshop's array of wedding dresses moves away from the traditional, classic aesthetic and offers a more care-free, less "bridal" approach. Modern brides, these are made for you.