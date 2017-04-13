Topshop's (First-Ever!) Bridal Collection Is Here — & It's Selling Out Fast

Stop everything. Topshop's first-ever bridal collection is here — and it's selling out fast. Brides (and bridesmaids) to be, click on to shop the pieces before they're gone (which we're betting will be soon).
This story was originally published on March 24, 2017.
When news broke that Topshop was launching a bridal collection, we appropriately freaked out. And while we expected the collection would be good, according to the first-ever images of the offering, released today, the fast-fashion retailer has (unsurprisingly) exceeded expectations. Available online and in select stores starting Thursday, April 13, the Topshop's array of wedding dresses moves away from the traditional, classic aesthetic and offers a more care-free, less "bridal" approach. Modern brides, these are made for you.
Consisting of five limited-edition dresses, ranging from $650 to $1,500, the assortment of silhouettes includes "strapless, tie-shoulder, and Bardot finished with some variety of tiered layers, peplums, and sweeping trains," according to the brand's press release. The options all offer a close attention to detail, too "with bias-cut satin, floral appliqués in silk organza, draped lace, and fine tulle" present throughout.
This isn't just for brides, though. Topshop's collection will also offer 25 bridesmaid dresses, priced from $150 to $420, which includes "soft cold-shoulder gowns with ruffles, cowl-tie satin slips, and cape-sleeved maxi dresses...available in an array of muted pastels [and] floral prints." Also available is a carefully edited selection of shoes (all priced at $150!), hair accessories, and lingerie, rounding out all one could ever want for their "big day."
As wedding season looms, we're pretty damn excited about (and, let's be honest, grateful for) a a selection of bride and bridesmaid dresses that aren't just reasonably priced, but pretty damn cool, too. Here's to options we can wear beyond the aisle.