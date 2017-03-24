When news broke that Topshop was launching a bridal collection, we could scarcely contain our excitement. We knew that it would be good but the high street megastore has exceeded expectations, as the first images of the gorgeous collection were released today. Available globally online and in selected stores from Thursday 13th April, the Topshop Bride collection moves away from traditional formality towards more carefree and spirited styles.
The collection, which starts at size 4 and goes up to size 16, is designed with the modern bride in mind: whether it's a relaxed wedding on the beach, a chic inner-city ceremony, a classic church setting in the countryside, or a second dress for the evening celebrations.
The collection is comprised of five limited-edition bridal dresses, ranging from £350-£795, in an assortment of versatile silhouettes, including strapless, tie-shoulder and Bardot styles finished with tiered layers, peplums and sweeping trains. Each style has been elegantly designed with detailing including bias-cut satin, floral appliqués in silk organza, draped lace and fine tulle prom designs.
The bridal collection will also offer a selection of 25 bridesmaid dresses, between £85-245, including soft cold-shoulder gowns with ruffles, cowl tie satin slips and cape-sleeved maxi dresses, available in an array of muted pastels such as soft heather and butterscotch in addition to pretty floral prints. A carefully edited selection of shoes (all priced at £79!), hair accessories and lingerie completes the collection.
More good news is that brides-to-be can book a complimentary appointment within the Personal Shopping suites in selected Topshop stores to try on the dresses before the big day.
As wedding season looms, we're very grateful to the wedding gods for a collection of bridal and bridesmaid dresses that are reasonably priced and beautifully designed, which can later become a welcome addition to our everyday wardrobes, too.
