Is Topshop Finally Launching A Bridal Collection?

In a stroke of genius that — to be honest — we kind of saw coming, high-street retailer Topshop is debuting its first foray into bridal in April of this year. Per its official press release, the offering will include "a capsule collection of bridal and bridesmaids dresses, accessories, and lingerie." So, basically, all puns aside, the brand really is going to be your one stop shop for all things bridal. And with wedding season just around the corner, the timing couldn't be better. In the past, we've seen similarly huge fast-fashion counterparts play the same card. When Free People debuted its bridal collection in 2015, beach weddings everywhere got a little bit more bohemian (and affordable). Last year, online retailer ASOS came out with its rendition of wedding wear with a collection of dresses and accessories that were all under-£400. So, that's what we mean when we say this news doesn't exactly come as a surprise, but it's just as exciting nonetheless. Speaking of prices, we reached out to the brand for more information and were told wedding dresses will start at £500 and bridesmaids dresses will start at £125. That being said, we suggest saving your pennies and dusting off those Pinterest boards right away. But hey, if you ask us, that's still quite the bargain.
