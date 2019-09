John Legend Is Convinced Chrissy Teigen Has A Secret Crush On Zac Efron

Teigen is the host of Sports Illustrated web series Convos With Chrissy, in which she chats with people who make the magazine's Swimsuit Edition amazing. On the third and final episode of the series, Teigen talked to Samantha Hoopes, a swimsuit model who will appear in the latest edition. During the interview, Teigen asked Hoopes who her "hall pass" was — a.k.a. the person she'd get one guilt-free hookup with — and also revealed her very own secret celebrity crush. Well, okay — the celebrity her La La Land actor husband is convinced that Teigen would use as her freebie. She told Hoopes: