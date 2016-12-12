Totally Fly Gifts Inspired By Your Pal's '90s Crushes

Your best friend used to live for NKOTB, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and a decorating theme that relied heavily on Tiger Beat pinups. Now she listens to NPR and gushes about hygge. Anyone else might play it safe and gift her a sea salt-scented candle or a spiralizer. You know better. You know she's still all about that JTT.
Deep down, we're all still crushing hard on our first loves. The Devon Sawas. The Alicia Silverstones. The Jordan Catalanos. Maybe Luke Perry-style sideburns continue to make you weak. Maybe Topanga will always be the girl who rocks your world. Maybe you've just never gotten over Joey Lawrence. Maybe you've got a BFF who gets it.
Trust us, there's no shame in squealing over swag inspired by your favorite '90s heartthrobs. Like, how could you possibly conceive of sticking a boring Starbucks gift card under the tree once you've seen these bangin' buys?
Deep down, we're all still crushing hard on our first loves. The Devon Sawas. The Alicia Silverstones. The Jordan Catalanos. Maybe Luke Perry-style sideburns continue to make you weak. Maybe Topanga will always be the girl who rocks your world. Maybe you've just never gotten over Joey Lawrence. Maybe you've got a BFF who gets it.
Trust us, there's no shame in squealing over swag inspired by your favorite '90s heartthrobs. Like, how could you possibly conceive of sticking a boring Starbucks gift card under the tree once you've seen these bangin' buys?