Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, one of Hollywood's most in-love (and lovable) couples, are here to woo you on Valentine's Day. The pair filmed an adorable video for the U.K.'s Love Magazine. (Teigen also did a sexy lingerie-clad photo shoot for them.) And we're completely smitten. In the clip, the 31-year-old supermodel and her husband do a lip-sync duet to 38-year-old Legend's 2004 love song, "Ordinary People." The cutest part of the V-Day themed video is when Teigen is singing along while Legend just looks at her, smiling. Of course, this isn't the first time the duo made us smile this week. They cracked us up on the red carpet at Sunday night's Grammys. After the show, they were hysterical on Snapchat, where they played Toilet Trouble — before Legend had to help his wife remove her pricey jewelry after she had a little too much to drink. Like we said, we're in love with their love.
