The Top-Selling Lipsticks On Amazon Might Surprise You

Can you really have one too many lipsticks? Call us biased, but we're going to say no. That's because true beauty fanatics understand that there is a difference between oxblood and wine red — and both are just as necessary. And while many people probably think of Sephora, Ulta, Walgreens, or even Birchbox as the ultimate lipstick hot spots, there’s one other online destination people are hitting up regularly: Amazon.
Who knew the retailer had become such a beauty destination? Apparently, some serious cosmetic sleuths — who are using the site to hunt down some seriously affordable products. So, as huge lipstick enthusiasts, we decided to dig up the best-selling lipsticks on Amazon right now. The most surprising revelation: the price tags. Not one costs more than $8, and most are even available at your local drugstore. But who wants to venture down the street in the seriously cold weather to pick 'em up, when you can get everything you need from the comfort of your own apartment?
Whatever your excuse for staying home, consider this the green light to sit back, revise your online shopping cart, and chill until your next lipstick-filled package arrives. Check out the biggest best sellers Amazon has to offer, ahead.