The Top-Selling Lipsticks On Amazon Might Surprise You

Who knew the retailer had become such a beauty destination? Apparently, some serious cosmetic sleuths — who are using the site to hunt down some seriously affordable products . So, as huge lipstick enthusiasts, we decided to dig up the best-selling lipsticks on Amazon right now. The most surprising revelation: the price tags. Not one costs more than $8, and most are even available at your local drugstore. But who wants to venture down the street in the seriously cold weather to pick 'em up, when you can get everything you need from the comfort of your own apartment?