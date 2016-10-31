Remember when drugstores weren't beauty hot spots? Ah, what rough times those were. Now, we can run across the street to our local Walgreens and grab just about everything we could ever need for a last-minute look. From dramatic lashes to a full skin-care routine, we're covered — and we don't have to spend our whole paychecks, either.
Good news: Even more of our beauty favorites are hitting shelves very soon. Oh, and every single one is under $40. We're seeing a future full of loyalty points — and we like the look of that. Now's the time to save instead of splurge. Click ahead to see some of the best newbies coming to Walgreens this November.
