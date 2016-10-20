Which Products Are Actually Worth The Money?

The ultimate beauty dilemma: when to save versus splurge. Is there really a difference between the $200 cream and the $20 one — aside from the gold, glass jar the first comes in? Who in the world is buying their black eyeliner pencil from Barneys when there are plenty of perfectly great ones at Duane Reade? Once you've fallen in love with Oribe, is it ever possible to go back to cheap shampoo? These are the questions that keep us up at night.
As editors who are lucky enough to test beauty products nonstop, we get a lot of questions about which ones are worth the money and which ones are drugstore treasures. We've got answers. So many answers. Ahead, we're spilling about our favorite mass and luxury picks.
