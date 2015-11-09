As beauty editors, we're constantly testing certain types of products on a quest for perfection. What are they, you ask? Acne fighters, eye creams, serums, and moisturizers. After trying cream after cream, we thought we'd never find one that ticks all the boxes (price point, texture, and quality) — until we were reintroduced to the classic Olay Regenerist Moisturizer. And our friends at Rank & Style just confirmed our obsession.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream the winner for its rave online reviews, as well as its popularity among editors and consumers alike.
On Ulta, user I Have No Nickname wrote, "I use this every night. It's so light and moisturizing that you [can't feel] it on. With time, you will feel and see [a] difference." User Beckie added, "I have normal to dry skin, and I love the way my face feels after I use this night cream. I even use a little in the morning under my face moisturizer for [an] extra fresh feeling. [It] has a nice, clean smell."
Thanks to its super-hydrating blend of glycerin and niacinamide, this cult classic is clutch for keeping flaky winter skin at bay. Plus, it's ridiculously affordable — which just proves that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg for great skin care.
Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream, $18.69, available at Ulta.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream the winner for its rave online reviews, as well as its popularity among editors and consumers alike.
On Ulta, user I Have No Nickname wrote, "I use this every night. It's so light and moisturizing that you [can't feel] it on. With time, you will feel and see [a] difference." User Beckie added, "I have normal to dry skin, and I love the way my face feels after I use this night cream. I even use a little in the morning under my face moisturizer for [an] extra fresh feeling. [It] has a nice, clean smell."
Thanks to its super-hydrating blend of glycerin and niacinamide, this cult classic is clutch for keeping flaky winter skin at bay. Plus, it's ridiculously affordable — which just proves that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg for great skin care.
Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream, $18.69, available at Ulta.
Advertisement