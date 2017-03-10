If you’re already a member of Birchbox, then you pay $10 a month for a box of curated beauty products delivered straight to your door. When you first signed up, you had the option to create a profile that catered to your specific needs. But, let's be honest, that profile didn't necessarily guarantee you were 100% in love with every single item that was sent to you. Some were amazing, some were just ok.
So after six years, the brand is introducing Birchbox Select. The brand wrote on its blog that this new offering gives customers the choice to customize options, with the ability to select from a number of “need-based boxes" (for example: Dry Skin or Color-Treated Hair). You can also pick or skip specific types of products in your next box, or swap your monthly box for Birchbox Points to spend in the Shop as you choose.
And if that sounds too good to be true, there is one caveat (there had to be!): Birchbox Select does cost $5 more than the traditional box. However, besides the price and selection process, the subscription services are nearly identical: five samples mailed monthly solely based on your personal needs.
Sadly, you can’t hop on board just yet. Starting this week, Birchbox will be choosing a number of subscribers to join in on the beta test. If you’d like to participate, you can sign up here for the waitlist, which we can only assume is extremely long.
