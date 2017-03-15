There's nothing worse than loading up a cart-full of gorgeous, glimmering beauty products (and feeling pretty damn pleased with yourself), only to internally sob when the total sum flashes on the register. We're with you, people: The makeup struggle is real.
That's why we're always scouring for ways to save on our self-care routines, and if you look hard enough, you'll discover there are plenty of them. You can find dupes of cult classics, stalk the stores for sales, and even join a club for round-the-clock discounts. But there's one thing you should avoid when finding cosmetics on the cheap: unauthorized retailers, which can put you at risk for buying fake or counterfeit beauty products. (And we're sorry, but no discount on lipstick is worth accidentally gluing your lips together.)
Luckily, you don't need to go underground to find incredible deals. In fact, you can find everything you need for just a buck (yeah, we went there) at trusted retailers. If you don't believe us, check out this $1 Wet n Wild deal, then click through for every other item you can nab on a dime. We can assure you it's not stealing — no matter how much it may feel like it.