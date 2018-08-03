Cheap Alternatives To Your Favorite Makeup Buys

What do Orgasm, Boy Brow, and Better Than Sex have in common? Besides cheeky names, each has its own cult status, thanks to a unique ability to appeal to beauty lovers across the world. Products don't wind up in the hall of fame without seriously proving their worth — and the 12 ahead have changed the cosmetics game.
But good things often come with steep price tags. After all, at the rate in which we go through tubes of M.A.C.'s Ruby Woo, we'd be broke if we didn't subscribe to a high/low approach to products. Case in point: You don't have to downgrade your living large tastes just because you're on a drugstore budget. We've found amazing alternatives of the all-stars ahead — and all for a fraction of the cost. They may not be the exact same thing (otherwise the originals wouldn't be so special), but they come pretty damn close if you ask us. The affordable dupes, ahead.