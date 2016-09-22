Psst! Here Are The Best Bang-For-Your-Buck Beauty Products

What do Orgasm, Boy Brow, and Better Than Sex have in common besides cheeky names? Cult status, thanks to their ability to inspire lust in beauty lovers across the country. Products don't wind up in the Hall of Fame without seriously proving their worth, and the 10 ahead are true legends.



But good things often come with price tags that are not so good for our bank accounts. At the rate we go through a bottle of Oribe Dry Texturising Spray, we'd be broke if we constantly replenished it. But you don't have to downgrade your champagne tastes just because you're on a drugstore budget. We've found amazing alternatives of the all-stars for a fraction of the cost. They may not be the exact same thing (otherwise the originals wouldn't be so special), but they come pretty damn close if you ask us.