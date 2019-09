It's inevitable that, with any beauty enterprise yielding massive success, copycats will try to get in on the action. (There's even an entire underground market dedicated to knockoff products.) And it looks like Kylie Jenner — with her widely coveted Lip Kits — is the latest victim. Last night, the starlet took to Snapchat to call out these impostors with a serious warning: Beware, because these counterfeit products contain ingredients that could be dangerous.Jenner likely got wind of the news through her suspicious fans, who voiced their concerns on Twitter.