Ulta Beauty Just Added Loads Of K-Beauty Products To Its Stores

If you double cleanse before bed, swear by an essence for hydration, or hoard sheet masks like your face depends on it, then you’ve officially adopted the K-beauty mentality. And these internationl secrets aren’t so hard to find anymore, thanks to stores like Target and Nordstrom making the products accessible to the every day consumer. Now, it’s Ulta Beauty’s turn.
That’s right. Starting on March 6, you will be able to shop a massive selection of Korean beauty — in the form of 24 products and six brands, to be exact — at Ulta stores and on its website. And while this isn't the first time the retailer has offered K-beauty products to customers (Tony Moly, MISSHA, and Skin Food have been sold at Ulta for about a year now), this is considered its biggest yet. But you won't find any gimmicky snail mucus masks or Snapchat filter blurring creams. Sarah Chung, founder and chief executive officer of Landing International, the company that worked with Ulta to curate the collection, told the LA Times that the intention was more about creating something special for customers and fans.
Advertisement
“More and more, beauty lovers in the U.S. are going out of their way to get authentic Korean beauty products in their hands," Tara Simon, senior vice president of prestige merchandising of Ulta, told the publication. "We’re making it simple for our guests by rolling out a K-beauty collection in select stores and bringing together brands that are the real deal. Our special selection is a curation specific to Ulta Beauty that simplifies the Korean beauty routine, presenting lush and effective products known for the excellence of their ingredients."
The company is already known for selling a range of both affordable and high-end products, so where will the Korean beauty section live? Turns out, right inside the prestige aisle there will be a specific area with the new products, tailored to the simplicity of a beauty routine: cleansing, hydrating, and protecting skin. There will also be a section dedicated to cult beauty products from Korea.
A few of the featured brands: SkinRxLab, Thank You Farmer, ORG Skincare, CosRX, Botanic Farm, and CLE, and prices will range from $20 to $60. Now that you know the good news, it’s time to start scoping out Ulta Beauty, like right this second.
Advertisement