Like Disneyland, there's something about a trip to Sephora that just feels...magical. Walking the aisles, swatching new formulas, sifting through swag — the entire experience is pure and utter bliss. (That is, until you hit the register.)
But, unlike the Magic Kingdom which keeps its rides and stores more or less the same year after year, this retailer introduces loads of new attractions every few months. March, as you might have guessed, is no exception. Among the latest offerings hitting the beauty giant's shelves: Bite's entire range of highly pigmented, holographic new Prismatic Lip Glosses, a pore-purging skin-care line from Ole Henriksen, portable makeup kits from Benefit Cosmetics, and so much more.
Buckle up, Sephora fans. It's going to be a fun ride.