On A Scale Of Zero To Frozen, How Cold Were These Celebs?

No matter how many chauffeured Escalades they take, or how many incredibly chic coats they perch on their shoulders, there's no denying celebrities get as cold as we do. They're human, after all — or, at least, spotting them wearing more layers than we're used to seeing them in is the closest we'll get to feeling like the playing field is (somewhat) equal. So, with cold weather brings another area of street style, that, given the right gust of wind, can be quite beautiful: We're talking about celebrities and their oversized, tailored-to-perfection outerwear.
That's right. Bundling up in the cold may not be all that comfortable, but celebrities have a way of doing it so right, it makes us question whether or not we should be putting our money into our back-to-school shopping hauls or our spring wardrobes. The likes of Karlie Kloss, Ruth Negga, and Kanye West have made us want to hunt down the coolest coats in town. Typically, you'll spot your tiniest actresses in head-to-toe (faux or real) fur coats, and your models in oversized hoodies and leather jackets. But sometimes, like in the case of Rihanna (shocker), you get something totally new, like a jacket for your head or a sleeping bag-style puffer.
Ahead, we've gathered our top picks in celebrity street style that the past few months of winter have brought about. (We just couldn't rank them, because all of these outerwear choices are insanely good.) From New York Fashion Week to the streets of Paris, our favorite style stunters showed up in incredible outerwear this season, including CR Fashion Book editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, who literally made a black umbrella look chic with a simple styling trick. And while the cold temperatures may be on their way out (save for those of us in the Northeast, who are still recovering from snow storm Stella), it's never too early to take advantage of those end-of-season sales and start prepping now for the next cold front.