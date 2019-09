On A Scale Of Zero To Frozen, How Cold Were These Celebs?

That's right. Bundling up in the cold may not be all that comfortable, but celebrities have a way of doing it so right, it makes us question whether or not we should be putting our money into our back-to-school shopping hauls or our spring wardrobes. The likes of Karlie Kloss, Ruth Negga , and Kanye West have made us want to hunt down the coolest coats in town. Typically, you'll spot your tiniest actresses in head-to-toe (faux or real) fur coats, and your models in oversized hoodies and leather jackets. But sometimes, like in the case of Rihanna (shocker), you get something totally new, like a jacket for your head or a sleeping bag-style puffer.