On A Scale Of Zero To Frozen, How Cold Were These Celebs?

No matter how many chauffeured Escalades they take, or how many incredibly chic coats they perch on their shoulders, there's no denying celebrities get as cold as we do. They're human, after all — or, at least, spotting them wearing more layers than we're used to seeing them in is the closest we'll get to feeling like the playing field is (somewhat) equal. So, with cold weather brings another area of street style, that, given the right gust of wind, can be quite beautiful: We're talking about celebrities and their oversized, tailored-to-perfection outerwear.