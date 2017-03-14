Dinner and a movie might actually involve takeout and couch time.
Between The OA, A Series Of Unfortunate Events, and the upcoming 13 Reasons Why, Netflix is hardly short on original content. The streaming giant rivals cable networks in terms of obsess-worthy fare, but while it's constantly churning out new TV titles, one thing that Netflix has yet to throw itself fully into is the original movie game. Sure, Netflix has released big titles like Idris Elba's Beasts Of No Nation as well as smaller ventures like Selena Gomez's The Fundamentals of Caring, but let's be honest: Netflix has yet to replace a trip to the movies. That might all change, if Netflix's new venture goes well. According to Business Insider, Netflix will release 30 original films in 2017, and the streaming service could become your one-stop shop for cinematic entertainment.
According to the new report, Netflix has secured "superstar producer" Scott Stuber to run its film division. According to Netflix, Stuber, who previously worked at Universal Pictures on movies like Ted and The Breakup, gets what people want from their films. Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said of the new hire:
“Scott is well known and respected in the film industry. His innovative work and strong talent relationships should help accelerate the Netflix original film initiative as we enter into a new phase of big global productions with some of the greatest directors, actors and writers in the film business."
This isn't the first time that Netflix has tried something new. Earlier this month, Netflix reported that it was investing in reality series and docu-soaps. So, not only may Netflix have a reality series to rival your love of Vanderpump Rules, it may also have you skip the latest Avengers flick in order to watch one of their new film releases. (For the record, that could average to around three new movies per month.)
One original movie you an expect to see on the small screen? Netflix's Bright, a modern-day fantasy adventure starring Will Smith. The $90 million dollar flick will be a true test of whether the streaming service's model can truly keep up with traditional blockbusters. I'm not too worried for Netflix: it's already changed how we watch TV, so why won't it do the same for movies?
