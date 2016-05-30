Though Selena Gomez doesn't get a ton of screen time in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film The Fundamentals of Caring, she makes her mark on it nonetheless. Deep down, didn't we always want to see the Wizards of Waverly Place star call someone "an enormous dick"?
The movie, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, hits the streaming service on June 24. It's about writer-turned-home-caregiver Ben (Paul Rudd) whose first patient is Trevor (Craig Roberts), a wheelchair-bound 18-year-old with muscular dystrophy. When they go on a road trip to see America's "lamest roadside attractions", they also pick up a hitchhiking runaway named Dot (Gomez) and a pregnant woman (Megan Ferguson).
Earlier this winter, Gomez told Vulture that she really pursued this part after reading the script.
"I understood that these were three broken people that were going through their own separate journeys, and I was willing and I wanted to go there," she said. "I wanted to do all of the things that I could do with her. So I auditioned three times."
This is no Me Before You tearjerker, but there is a romance stirring between Dot and Trevor, which we hope just makes for more smart-ass lines from the "Hands to Myself" singer.
