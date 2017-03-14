Urban Decay Has Something Very Special In Store — & You Can Scoop It Up Right Now

Regardless of whether you believe she’s the next natural heir to the makeup mogul throne or a dilettante whose talents are better suited to social media than running a successful brand, there’s no arguing that Kylie Jenner made lip kits famous. Which is kind of embarrassing, when you think about it, because how did we go so long without anyone else realizing what a great idea it would be to put two complementary lip products together and sell them as a duo?
It doesn't matter, because there's no looking back now. The lip kit is out there, and a few other beauty brands, like MAC and Flirt Cosmetics, have already made up for lost time by launching their slightly different versions of the two-is-better-than-one format. And now that Urban Decay has contributed its own take to the category? Let’s just say it’s game over for the part of us that was still half-heartedly fighting the lip kit craze.
Advertisement
Introducing: The Ultimate Pair, which combines a full-size Vice Lipstick and a corresponding 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil to make…well, the ultimate pair. Both formulas are beloved for its comfortable, long-lasting formulas and intense pigments, and now that they now come together as one, there’s no way these babies are about to disappoint.
The only downside is that, as of right now, the Ultimate Pair sets are only available in four colors, which feature Urban Decay’s best-selling shades. Still, with a red, nude, deep plum, and rich fuchsia on offer, there’s something for everyone to love — and at just $22 for two full-size products, the Ultimate Pair is also an excellent deal. Snag yours at Ulta before they're gone, like all the other lip kits we've ever loved and lost.
Advertisement