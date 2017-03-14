Urban Decay Has Something Very Special In Store — & You Can Scoop It Up Right Now

Regardless of whether you believe she’s the next natural heir to the makeup mogul throne or a dilettante whose talents are better suited to social media than running a successful brand, there’s no arguing that Kylie Jenner made lip kits famous. Which is kind of embarrassing, when you think about it, because how did we go so long without anyone else realizing what a great idea it would be to put two complementary lip products together and sell them as a duo?