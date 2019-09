The End Of Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry Is Nigh

Now that Ivanka Trump the person has finally fully separated herself from Ivanka Trump the brand (because now that she's no longer president of the company no one one will ever associate Ivanka Trump with Ivanka Trump again, right?), new Ivanka Trump president Abigail Klem has quite a task at hand. In the words of Yael Kohen , "How do you run a brand that sells a real person’s life — one that she's out there living very publicly — when you can no longer mention, refer to, or show her?"