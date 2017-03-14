Some Pretty Juicy Style Secrets From The Bachelor Have Been Revealed

The only thing as over-the-top as The Bachelor's drama may be its fashion. Every episode, the Bachelor and contestants show up in a new ensemble meticulously arranged either by the contestants themselves or, in the very last episode, stylist Cary Fetman. And then there's the extravagant Neil Lane ring presented to the winner.
People just rounded up some of the juiciest Bachelor fashion secrets, including some intel on Vanessa and Raven's dresses for this season's finale. The finalists each get four options, and Fetman always feels enormous pressure to make them good. "It could be the day you get engaged or it could be the worst day of your life," she explained. "I never want her to think, ‘He didn’t pick me because he didn’t like the way I looked.'"
Raven got to try on several sequined, high-neck dresses in different colors.
Vanessa got her own glitzy options with four different cuts.
Though she didn't make it to the finale, the contestant with the best style in Nick's eyes was the season villain Corinne Olympios. "She’s fashion forward, certainly she shops at high-end places," he said. "Some of it was interesting for various reasons, it caught my eye. Some caught me off guard. But certainly her fashion is to be noticed." We suppose that only the best can cover a "platinum vagine."
When you're the show's star, though, you get professional styling all season round. Fetman revealed that on the first episode of her Bachelorette season, JoJo Fletcher wore a dress that was also worn by Miranda Lambert at the ACM Awards. We don't know how much that one cost, but we do know she wore a $1,100 Badgley Mischka dress during her Bachelor finale
The most expensive thing people wear on the show, though, is probably the engagement ring. Chris Soules made Bachelor history when he gave Whitney a ring with a $92,000 value. We're dying to find out whether Nick tops that — and whether he'll be proposing at all.
