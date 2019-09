Chris Harrison Says Nick Viall Might Not Find Love After All

Is Viall there to find love, though? He wants everyone to think so, but many aren't convinced — especially since he's set to appear on Dancing With the Stars after his time on The Bachelor. Is he really just milking his 15 minutes as long as he can? Remember, this is his third appearance on the Bachelor franchise, and he didn't end up finding a match on his two previous outings. And since he knows how things work on the show, he may just be going through the motions to satisfy Bachelor Nation devotees. While Harrison remained candid on the details, one thing is for sure: Viall loves the camera and attention — the only question is whether the women vying for his love think he's worth all the trouble.