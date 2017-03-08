We Love This Tiny Detail In Hannah Bronfman's Ponytail

If you don’t follow Hannah Bronfman on Instagram yet, then you probably should. She’s not only a DJ, but also a workout enthusiast, entrepreneur, foodie, and total beauty nerd — just like us. On any given day, you’ll find funky nail designs, funny mask selfies, and helpful DIY suggestions on her page. But yesterday's daily dose of #hairspo might just be her best yet.
Bronfman posted this Instagram photo with the caption, "I ❤ baby hairs." In it, she styles her baby hairs in a gorgeous, intricate heart shape. She shared the process on her Instagram Stories, in which hairstylist Rachel Lee uses a toothbrush to shape them after pulling the rest of the hair into a low ponytail. The finished product was so good, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin posted the photo to her own Instagram story — talk about a compliment.
While many Black and Latina women choose to smooth down their baby hairs, we love seeing Bronfman celebrate them in all their glory.
