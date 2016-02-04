What kinds of body-image insecurities have you gone through?

"I, like many women, went through a period of time in my teenage years of insecurity and body-image issues. I grew up in the world of ballet, which can be very intense. And [it] can ultimately, if you let it, really get to you and stick with you throughout your adult years in a negative way. I was very conscious of that, and really did not like the way that made me feel as a young teenager.



"Moving away from ballet into the sports world, I celebrated the idea of not being necessarily a stereotype in terms of my body image. That's an idea that's really hard for a lot of people to come to terms with. And that's something that we talk about all the time at HBFIT, that idea of celebrating your body type and knowing that you look different from the people around you, and that’s okay; to learn to love that and appreciate that about yourself. And that’s the goal — to be able to be comfortable in the skin you’re in and work towards your own goals, not necessarily anyone else’s."

