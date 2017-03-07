Well, it's official: The Beauty and The Beast craze has officially peaked. Or, at least, someone's figured out a genius way to merge two iconic, mainstream things into one major piece of marketing expertise. If the movie itself wasn't strong enough a dose of the '90s nostalgia you needed, you can now walk around and rep your favorite Disney flick all the time. Epic velour tracksuit brand Juicy Couture has come out with their own bit of B&B merch in the form of jackets and jewelry. But before you get too excited, or unless you're Emma Watson herself, we suggest you start saving your pennies now.
The limited-edition suits are part of the brand's 'Eternal Princess' collection, a hub on its website that's also home to other princess and magic-themed get-ups and accessories, in case you're feeling particularly regal and decide to treat yourself to a $700 jacket. Why so pricey, you ask? Well, each one comes with more Swarovski crystals than any fictional Disney character could probably dream of (or ever needed, for that matter). The yellow version, called the 'Beauty Within,' will run you $600, which translates to roughly 3,300 Swarovski crystals. And the blue version, called the 'Stained Glass Rose' jacket, is even more: $700 for approximately 4,900 crystals.
Surprisingly enough, they've yet to sell out. The brand debuted the limited-edition pieces on its Instagram yesterday, and the reception has been, for the most part, pretty mixed. Where some users are holding a moment of silence for the jacket (presumably, a digital send-off to the collaboration they just can't shell out that many coins for), others have found a way to look beyond the price, tagging friends and stating they literally don't care. It's been a long time since we spent a month's rent on anything other than a roof over our head, but for those die-hard Disney fans, adding either of these pieces to their growing collection of Beauty and The Beast nostalgia is probably just another Tuesday.
