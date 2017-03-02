We thought things couldn’t get cooler from Urban Decay. The brand has dropped a boatload of brand-new products as of late, like its Vice Liquid Lipsticks — the sexiest lip launch we’ve seen in a while — and its expansion of the Naked Skin Highlighting Fluids, those creamy formulas that make strobing seem like a breeze. And last but not least, the cosmetics company took a turn into skin-care territory, launching its Rehab Makeup Prep Line. Now, Urban Decay is throwing us through an yet another loop — and the culprit goes by the name of "Magic Wand."
The name sounds like it came straight out of a Harry Potter film, but the product itself sounds magical in its own right. Yesterday, Wende Zomnir, the co-founder of Urban Decay, uploaded a teaser to Instagram, hinting at the latest innovation.“So excited about our new Special Effects Liquid Lip Water-Resistant Topcoats," she captioned the post. "These are like a 'magic wand' that transforms lip color...instant artistry-level looks! We've got metallics, iridescents, and sparkles....you are going to love!”
Could the launch be like the color-changing, pH-balancing lipsticks we've seen in past? Or will the lip shade equivalent of those mystical, duo-chrome eyeshadows? Only time will tell, but it does sound like just the product you need to take your look to the next level — without having to watch YouTube beauty tutorials on repeat. And if the brand can make strobing and skin care easy, then we’re sure our glitter game is about to reach new heights.
If the product image or teaser isn't enough to convince you that you need a transformative lipstick top coat, maybe Ruby Rose's beauty look in its latest campaign will do the trick. Her lips are bold, iridescent, and completely mesmerizing. No word yet on the price or launch date, but we'd like to imagine the day Urban Decay low-key drops it in stores right before our eyes — like magic.
