Urban Decay's New 6-Piece Collection Makes Skincare An Art Form

In case you thought skincare consisted merely of washing your face twice a day, Urban Decay is here to prove that you can take it as far as you want. And if you want to get totally carried away, that's what the brand's new Rehab Makeup Prep line is for.
The collection includes six products, each with their own unique functions, Hello Giggles reports. The Rehab Makeup Prep Hot Springs Hydrating Gel uses water from actual hot springs to instantly moisturize the skin and balance its pH, and the Rehab Makeup Prep Pretty Gritty Skin Polish uses Vitamin C and Rosehip seed to exfoliate it.
Then, there are two face masks. The Rehab Makeup Prep Oxygenated Bubble Mask turns to foam when you apply it and leaves your face clean and hydrated after it washes off. For when your skin's more in need of oil control than moisture, the Rehab Makeup Prep Pore Refining Peel Off Mask clears up broken-out areas and peels off.
A few of the products look like makeup but actually provide skincare. The Rehab Makeup Prep Lip Love moisturizes your lips with coconut oil and shea butter, while the Rehab Makeup Prep Mositure Layer Eye Roller exists just to moisturize your eyes. It sounds like the perfect combination for whenever you're in need of serious self-care.
Get ready UDers – we’re taking makeup prep one step further. It all starts with Rehab Makeup Prep—an exciting new lineup of products that scrub, cleanse, revitalize and hydrate—and ends with Meltdown Makeup remover to easily remove even the most stubborn waterproof makeup. Put it on perfectly, take it off totally. #UDRehab #UDMeltdown
Urban Decay's also offering a new Meltdown Makeup Remover. Unlike your typical makeup removal wipes or liquid, it comes in the form of a spray and an oil stick, so you can start off your skincare routing with a clean canvas.
Between this and its new liquid highlighter, "jewel-toned" eyeshadow, and liquid lipstick, Urban Decay has been on a roll lately. The brand has been around for over 20 years now, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.
