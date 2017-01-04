After the success of their original launch, the Urban Decay Vice Lipsticks are being fully revamped and reloaded, this time in liquid form. The makeup company posted a teaser video of the Vice Liquid Lipstick collection on Instagram on Tuesday and got lipstick lovers and '90s fanatics alike frantically searching for the "preorder" button. Unfortunately, there isn't one to be found. As of now, there's no set release date for the collection, which contains 30 shades and two different finishes. There's just this breathtaking video (starring Ruby Rose) that gives us the quickest peek at the colors, including the sparkly metallics and deliciously smooth mattes.
The original collection, which first launched in 1996, included colors like Bruise, Roach, Smog, Plague, UV-B, Pallor, Asphyxia, Oil Slick, and Frostbite, and the 2016 reincarnation was faithful to that. However, the Vice Liquid Lipstick is an offshoot (perhaps taking a leaf out of Kylie Jenner's book), so we wouldn't be surprised if they ended up taking some modern liberties along with their healthy dose of '90s nostalgia. No matter what, this upcoming collection boasts a "waterproof, kiss-proof, life-proof formula," and that sounds like everything you could possibly need. Better start staking out Sephora now to be the first to swatch the launch.
