Urban Decay Is Bringing Back Its OG Lipsticks From The '90s — & They're SO Good

We’re all for the return of chokers and bodysuits, but the '90s comeback we’re most excited about is this collection of lip bullets from Urban Decay. It's not your average lippie launch, either. The shades — Bruise, Roach, Smog, Plague, UV-B, Pallor, Asphyxia, Oil Slick, and Frostbite — are the brand's original lipstick colors, launched in '96.



And now, they're coming back in celebration of Urban Decay's 20th birthday — in the OG packaging and all. The most exciting part? These shades don't feel at all dated — they're as edgy and timely as they were back then. We're especially into Bruise, a sheer oxblood that’s about to be everywhere this fall, and UV-B, a bright purplish-blue that Rihanna would love.



Ahead, check out the full collection and add your favorites to your cart quickly if you want to win the #TBT game. (In just 24 hours, one shade in the capsule collection has already sold out.) But don’t take it from us; the others are likely to sell out so fast, the company issued this reminder: “Once these shades are gone, they’re gone for good. (You’ve been warned!)” Think it over: Do you really want to spend the next two decades hoping you get another shot at 'em?