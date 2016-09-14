Urban Decay Is Bringing Back Its OG Lipsticks From The '90s — & They're SO Good

We’re all for the return of chokers and bodysuits, but the '90s comeback we’re most excited about is this collection of lip bullets from Urban Decay. It's not your average lippie launch, either. The shades — Bruise, Roach, Smog, Plague, UV-B, Pallor, Asphyxia, Oil Slick, and Frostbite — are the brand's original lipstick colors, launched in '96.
And now, they're coming back in celebration of Urban Decay's 20th birthday — in the OG packaging and all. The most exciting part? These shades don't feel at all dated — they're as edgy and timely as they were back then. We're especially into Bruise, a sheer oxblood that’s about to be everywhere this fall, and UV-B, a bright purplish-blue that Rihanna would love.
Ahead, check out the full collection and add your favorites to your cart quickly if you want to win the #TBT game. (In just 24 hours, one shade in the capsule collection has already sold out.) But don’t take it from us; the others are likely to sell out so fast, the company issued this reminder: “Once these shades are gone, they’re gone for good. (You’ve been warned!)” Think it over: Do you really want to spend the next two decades hoping you get another shot at 'em?
And now, they're coming back in celebration of Urban Decay's 20th birthday — in the OG packaging and all. The most exciting part? These shades don't feel at all dated — they're as edgy and timely as they were back then. We're especially into Bruise, a sheer oxblood that’s about to be everywhere this fall, and UV-B, a bright purplish-blue that Rihanna would love.
Ahead, check out the full collection and add your favorites to your cart quickly if you want to win the #TBT game. (In just 24 hours, one shade in the capsule collection has already sold out.) But don’t take it from us; the others are likely to sell out so fast, the company issued this reminder: “Once these shades are gone, they’re gone for good. (You’ve been warned!)” Think it over: Do you really want to spend the next two decades hoping you get another shot at 'em?
Advertisement
1 of 10
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in Frostbite, $17, available at Urban Decay.
2 of 10
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in Smog, $17, available at Urban Decay.
Advertisement
3 of 10
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in Pallor, $17, available at Urban Decay.
4 of 10
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in Plaque, $17, available at Urban Decay.
5 of 10
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in Oil Slick, $17, available at Urban Decay.
6 of 10
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in Roach, $17, available at Urban Decay.
7 of 10
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in UV-B, $17, available at Urban Decay.
Advertisement
8 of 10
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in Bruise, $17, available at Urban Decay.
9 of 10
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in Asphyxia, $17, available at Urban Decay.
10 of 10
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement