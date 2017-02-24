These Urban Decay Glow Sticks Will Change Your Highlight Game

The packaging is also major key here. It resembles that of the concealers we’re used to, but the doe-foot applicator makes it so you don’t even need a brush. Just tap any excess out on your skin with your finger and you’re done. The only downside is these glow sticks aren't available yet; but you can get them exclusively on Sephora's app come February 26 and 27th, or wait until the official launch in March.