These Urban Decay Glow Sticks Will Change Your Highlight Game

Will the expansion of the Urban Decay Naked Collection ever end? We sure hope not. It all began with the famous palette that magically made matte browns exciting again. Then came the Naked Skin line, which, one could argue, might be even better. There are already foundations, body beauty balms, and our favorite color-correcting concealers in the line, but now the edgy brand is giving us a product of utmost important: highlighter.
And it's not just any old powder — no, it's a strobing cream stick. Could it be that the “non-touring” trend is still alive and well? Signs are pointing to 'yes.' The Naked Skin Highlighting Fluids ($28) are illuminating, blurring, and give off the kind of glow you only get from escaping to a spa for a week and binging on water.
Hands down, the coolest part of the launch is the color range. While we’re totally down for purple highlighters, Urban Decay decided to go in a brand-new direction: iridescent blue. The shade is called Skywalk and it stands out among the rest, but that's not to say that the remaining four aren't super-cool and flattering. All five available are: Skywalk; Luminous (appears white in the bottle, but leaves an iridescent gold finish behind); Sin (a Champagne that happens to be a cult-favorite UD shade); Aura (iridescent pink), and Fireball (peach).
The packaging is also major key here. It resembles that of the concealers we’re used to, but the doe-foot applicator makes it so you don’t even need a brush. Just tap any excess out on your skin with your finger and you’re done. The only downside is these glow sticks aren't available yet; but you can get them exclusively on Sephora's app come February 26 and 27th, or wait until the official launch in March.
Click ahead to check out all five colors in the new Naked Skin Highlighting Fluids collection.