THIS Is The Urban Decay Palette Your Saturday Night Has Been Waiting For

As if Urban Decay's colorful Full Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette wasn't enough, news just broke that the brand is adding another colorful offering to its range — and this one is decidedly sexy. Of course, it's not out yet, but luckily, this one is well worth the wait. Here's what you need to know...
According to UD's Facebook page, the new offering is part of the Afterdark range and "created with late-night rendezvous in mind." Read: Dreamy, colorful, smoked-out shades in shimmery, last-all-evening textures. "Our jewel-toned Afterdark palette contains 10 sultry shades of eyeshadow that make things a little more dangerous and a lot more fun," it reads.
Ready to mark your calendar? According to The Zoe Report, the palette is set to launch on Sephora.com and UrbanDecay.com starting January 1, and in-store on January 5. Say it with us now: I shall resolve to wear sultry eyes in 2017.
We'll update you when we hear more about this exciting new launch.
