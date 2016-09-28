Prepare to go wild with clasped-hand emoji, because we’ve got big news: Urban Decay is adding another fluorescent-filled eye shadow palette to its roster — and it’s so. Freaking. Good.
The Full Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette is jam-packed with 21 super-saturated, bright and dreamy shades — 18 of them new, in everything from metallic gold and sparkly silver, to periwinkle blue and lime green. The brand even brought back a few cult classics: Alchemy, a velvety fuchsia from the Vice 3 palette; plus Hatter and Metamorphosis, a hunter green and vibrant blue, respectively, from the Alice in Wonderland palette. Seriously: You can’t beat this color range.
And when we say the pigment is good, we mean better and brighter than ever before. Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and check your bank accounts, because you're going to want this one. The Urban Decay Full Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette, $55, will be available at Urban Decay on October 26 — and this shady lady is going to fly off the virtual shelves. (Don’t say we didn’t warn you.)
