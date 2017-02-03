Here’s the thing about lipsticks with buildable coverage: The choose-your-own-adventure aspect, while brilliant in theory, means you’re always just a swipe away from having your desired hint of color become an all-out (and purely accidental) statement lip. It’s rare that we stumble upon a lip product that layers well for more impact and doesn’t put you at risk of looking like a clown. (And when we do find it, we stock up.) Clearly we’re not the only ones, because the sheer, color-adjusting version from H2O+ sold out almost immediately after its launch last week. The brand-new Oasis Lip Gel is the dreamiest, most fuss-free solution to attaining just the right amount of color, no blotting necessary. Each of the four pigmented shades — which include a coral, pinky blush, raspberry red, and deep plum — goes on almost clear and can be layered (and layered, and layered) to a more dramatic finish without ever reaching that point of no return. They’re ideal for applying on-the-go, without a mirror, or just haphazardly whenever and wherever you need to. Plus, the gel texture is as lightweight and hydrating as it gets, so you can use ‘em like you would your usual balm — with abandon. The disappointing part, of course, is that all four are currently sold out on the brand’s website, as is the O.G. clear formula the new hues are based off. But rumor has it that they’ll be restocked ASAP, so soon we’ll all be able to master the perfect amount of lip color in one swipe…or five.
