Feast Your Eyes On Every Single Shade Of Urban Decay’s New Liquid Lipsticks

You know when something — or someone — is so damn beautiful, you just can’t help but stop and stare? The Louvre Museum in Paris comes to mind, for instance, or a young Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet. Well, that’s exactly how we feel about the new Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipsticks. The trouble here is that there are so many shades to choose from, we don’t even know which ones we love the most.
That’s because there are 30 — yes, 30 – options in the lineup, and they’re all friggin’ gorgeous. You’ll find both matte and metallized finishes in a waterproof, life-proof formula that’s already won our hearts. No smudges, no transferring, crazy comfortable, and totally addictive, whether you go for the dark, supremely sexy Blackmail (which we spotted on Ruby Rose at the People’s Choice Awards) or the neon orange Tilt, which is exclusive to the Urban Decay website. And then there are shades like Time, a gray-blue packed with silver sparkles, and Mad, a bright purple shimmer, that’ll make your adventurous side feel right at home.
Like we said, it’s pretty much impossible to pick just one — as you can see for yourself in the slides ahead. The course of true love never did run smooth. (Sorry, wrong Shakespeare.)