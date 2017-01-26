Feast Your Eyes On Every Single Shade Of Urban Decay’s New Liquid Lipsticks

You know when something — or someone — is so damn beautiful, you just can’t help but stop and stare? The Louvre Museum in Paris comes to mind, for instance, or a young Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet. Well, that’s exactly how we feel about the new Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipsticks. The trouble here is that there are so many shades to choose from, we don’t even know which ones we love the most.