Zara Is Getting Slammed For This Campaign Fail

Zara has come under fire for using thin and essentially curves-free models in an in-store advertisement telling women to "love their curves". The aim of the ads, which have been seen in stores, might be to promote the retailer's "Body Curve Jeans," as AdWeek pointed out . And, with a slogan like that, the imagery is presumably meant to celebrate body positivity, too. And while that's a worthwhile goal we can certainly get behind, the execution seriously falls short in this particular case. And the contradiction between the image used and the intended message wasn't lost on customers.