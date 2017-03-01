Zara Is Getting Slammed For This Campaign Fail

You have got to be shitting me, Zara. pic.twitter.com/tiOsJv5AVy— Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 28, 2017
Love your curves - @ZARA pic.twitter.com/4ERvTka2sO— Bert Swattermain (@BertSwattermain) February 28, 2017
This is the visual equivalent of saying "All Curves Matter" https://t.co/xwP60Z7Cfv— Merci Marcoup (@MarcositoW) February 28, 2017
I assume Zara is doing irony. pic.twitter.com/8BAomw5Yy8— Just John (@emptyjamjar) February 28, 2017
@MuireannO_C @Hanecdote looking for them curves like pic.twitter.com/RupX3AjtqA— Adi Peltz (@adi_peltz) February 28, 2017
All bodies are equally beautiful but... curves where? This is false advertising and could lead to bad self image on young girls c'mon @ZARA https://t.co/ebV8LwITRj— rico (@erikson0302) March 1, 2017
*sigh* this is the sort of thing that makes my 15 year old, size 8 daughter think she's fat. https://t.co/shnA2zhEIi— Mrs VB (@MrsVB) February 28, 2017
More than ever we need to protect the self esteem of young girls. This is how not to do it. https://t.co/KwBwDkJ7hJ— Mo Al-Borno (@Berreli) February 28, 2017
While I appreciate that smaller women can be curvy, the impact this is going to have on young girls is not going to be positive. https://t.co/LOTCTLMKe6— Deborah Stuttard (@TheGreedyGirl) February 28, 2017