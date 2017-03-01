Story from News

Zara Slammed For Its 'Love Your Curves' Sign Fail

Natalie Gil
Zara has come under fire for using notably slim models in an in-store advert telling women to ‘love their curves’.
The aim of the ads, which have been seen in stores since February, is presumably to promote body positivity. A worthwhile goal, we're sure you'll agree. But the contradiction between the image used and the intended message wasn't lost on customers.
The ad went viral earlier this week when Muireann O’Connell, an Irish radio personality, shared it on Twitter and garnered nearly 8,000 retweets and over 15,000 likes within less than 24 hours.
“You have got to be shitting me, Zara,” she tweeted, before clarifying that the models themselves aren’t to blame.
“Can I just say, this is nothing to with the models. It's the marketeers that have distorted their image & fucked up.”
Unsurprisingly, others followed suit by condemning the ad on social media – often in amusing ways.
Others took the opportunity to make a serious point about the pressure on women to be slim, while at the same time being told to love their own size and body shape.
This isn’t the first time the Spanish high-street store has been embroiled in a scandal. There were the blue and white striped pyjamas that bore an eerie resemblance to a concentration camp uniform, accusations that the brand ripped off the work of designers, including Tuesday Bassen, and a woman recently sued the store after she found a dead mouse sewn into her dress. Refinery29 has reached out to Zara for comment.
