The Coolest Beauty Looks Coming Out Of Milan Right Now

It's no secret that the beauty looks that appear on the fashion month runways tend to be a little, err, bold. Case in point: London's make-out makeup and New York's upside-down eyes. Both are examples of looks that you may want to try for a Friday night out with your crew, but might not dare attempt to wear during the workweek. So what happens when you need a fresh dose of inspiration that isn't best suited for a night out? Just take it to the streets.
Famed editors, notable guests, and fashion enthusiasts in Italy for Milan Fashion Week prove that stylist hair and makeup isn't just for the catwalk. But of course, we knew already knew that. Stained lips and shaggy cuts for all textures prevailed in New York City. And even at the shows, there were attainable styles to be seen (and to be tried) for all: textured fringe, blunt bangs, and sleek bobs practically beg you to book an appointment with your stylist this weekend.
Luckily, the enviable — and wearable! —looks keep on coming. Even when show attendees or onlookers got all dressed up in Milan, they embraced an approachable glam suitable for nearly every occasion. The lessons to be learned? While you may reserve your bold cat-eye for dinner dates only, a hint of shimmery shadow might work well lunch. Your soft pink lippie might get you through the day, but seeing it styled with a set of dreamy waves could be your next look for a night out dancing, too.
The point here is that beauty doesn't have to always go overboard. Yes, I know, it's terribly hackneyed, but less really is more — at least in Milan. Keep on scrolling to see what I mean.