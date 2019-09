The Coolest Beauty Looks Coming Out Of Milan Right Now

It's no secret that the beauty looks that appear on the fashion month runways tend to be a little, err, bold. Case in point: London's make-out makeup and New York's upside-down eyes . Both are examples of looks that you may want to try for a Friday night out with your crew, but might not dare attempt to wear during the workweek. So what happens when you need a fresh dose of inspiration that isn't best suited for a night out? Just take it to the streets.