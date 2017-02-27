Surprise: Ulta Is Having A Huge Sale On NYX Products Right Now

One tried-and-true way to cure a debilitating case of the Mondays is to indulge in a little retail therapy. There is just nothing like getting yourself a little somethin’ to lighten your spirits, regardless of the occasion or lack thereof. (As for exactly why that is, we're not entirely sure. But we’re willing to bet that cortisol is involved.)
If the thought of impulse shopping sounds a little too much like a recipe for disaster — kind of like trying to heal the post-breakup blues with a Tinder binge — then heed our advice: The key to doing it safely is to avoid spending beyond your means. Sounds simple, in theory, but when you find yourself heading to Sephora for one mood-lifting lipstick and leave with $400 less in your bank account… well, that’s no bueno. (Unless you’re Kylie Jenner, of course.)
And we’ve got just the thing to get the most bang for your buck this Monday. Ulta has a pretty sweet deal going on right now, and it’s not just any deal. It’s a buy-one-get-one deal on NYX Cosmetics, which means you can treat yourself to your heart’s content at a fraction of the usual price. The special extends to all of the beloved brand’s face and eye products, including their newest (and therefore most covetable) additions, like the Total Control Drop Foundation and Duo Chromatic Illuminating Powders.
The sale is going on now and extends through March 4, so you’ve got a little time to decide whether you want to shop wisely or buy one of everything. But hey, like we said, it’s Monday, and your retail therapy appointment is already on the calendar. Don’t know where to start? Our top 10 picks, ahead...