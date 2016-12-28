Update: When we first tried out the Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Drop Foundation earlier this month, we couldn't believe how dreamy and luxurious it felt on skin — and at $14, no less. So, we put it to the ultimate test: We poured it out of its bottle and put it against one of the best-selling dropper formulas on the market, which happens to be Dior. What did we find? Well, the answer might surprise you. Press play on the video above to see for yourself, then head over to Nyx's website or retail stores nationwide — the 24 shades of foundation drop (no pun intended) today — to snag your own.
This story was originally published on December 7, 2016.
In theory, a good foundation should camouflage the stuff you're not crazy about (acne, dark spots, redness). In reality, it can make those things look worse — suffocating skin, settling into lines, and looking like a big caky mess, despite how long you spend blending it.
That's what makes the upcoming launch from Nyx Cosmetics so genius. It's called Total Control Drop Foundation, and thanks to its — you guessed it — dropper applicator, you can custom-create the level of coverage you want so you never have to deal with the regret of using too much. "The droppers put you in control," Joyce Kim, the brand's vice president of product development, tells us exclusively. "The formula is super-lightweight, but packed full of pigment, so a little can go a long way."
And while it's true that the beauty sphere is already no stranger to the magic of dropper foundations, sometimes achieving that flawless, second-skin finish takes serious cash flow. So, at a mere $14, this is a real steal.
We were the first to try the foundation, and coming from a group of people who test products every day for a living: We were impressed. The formula is thin and silky, and just a drop or two covered our whole faces. It feels light and breathable, and the matte finish left our faces looking bright, but not shiny. One note: While the coverage is buildable, if you're looking to cover more serious acne or dark spots, you might want to follow up with a concealer.
Also launching with the foundation is a slanted buffing brush (which, as you may know, delivers the most natural-looking effect).
But what makes this news especially great? The brand is debuting 24 shades (!), so you can rest assured that you'll be able to find a match — no matter your skin tone. "[The formula] was created with each individual makeup user in mind, and we want to reach as many people as possible," Kim says. "With this product, you get to customize your coverage and get that amazing, powdery matte finish we all know and love."
Nyx Total Control Drop Foundation, $14, available at Nyx Cosmetics starting December 28.
