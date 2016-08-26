Most experts agree that the most important things in your makeup bag aren't your foundation or lipstick, but the tools you use to apply them. Sure, the formulas and colors you pick are vital to creating long-lasting, flattering looks, but in most cases, it's the application that truly counts.
Luckily, upgrading doesn't mean you have to spend your entire paycheck. Need proof? Just like with drugstore makeup and bargain hair products, there are plenty of options out there that marry quality and affordability — if you get the right recommendations. Fret not, because we tapped the pros to tell us about the best inexpensive tools they use on the regular.
Ahead, top celebrity and editorial makeup artists, and a few discerning R29 editors, share their bargain finds.